Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $438.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.53. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

