Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

