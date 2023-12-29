Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 246 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $147.55 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

