Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,368 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.