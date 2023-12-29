Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

