Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 46.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $441.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.45 and a 200 day moving average of $393.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.