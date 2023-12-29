Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of DG opened at $135.58 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

