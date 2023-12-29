Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

