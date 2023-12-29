Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.76 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

