Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $726,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

