Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.