Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

