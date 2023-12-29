Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 177 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $210.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.