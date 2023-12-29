Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CB opened at $224.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

