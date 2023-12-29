Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.