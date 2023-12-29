OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Shares Up 2.7%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.20. 22,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 4,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

OCI Trading Down 1.9 %

About OCI

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

