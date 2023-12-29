ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $609,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.23. 232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

