ODonnell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 2.0% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

BATS KJUL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,265 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

