OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OFSSH opened at $22.08 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $22.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

