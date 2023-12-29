OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Down 37.7% in December

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of OKYO Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

