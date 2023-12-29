Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.