Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $86.73 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

