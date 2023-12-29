Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

