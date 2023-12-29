ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.