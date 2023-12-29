Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

