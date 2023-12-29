Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Decreased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO opened at $155.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

