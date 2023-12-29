Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Buys 28,274 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,449. The company has a market capitalization of $738.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

