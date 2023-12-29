Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

