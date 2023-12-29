Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 4.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $135,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 62.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

ORCL opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

