Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 74.9% in December

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the November 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEED

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Origin Agritech by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEED traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. 88,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,262. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

About Origin Agritech

(Get Free Report)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.