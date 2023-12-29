Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 74.9% in December

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the November 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of SEED traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. 88,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,262. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
