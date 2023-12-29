Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Raised to $2.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 368.71% from the company’s previous close.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

