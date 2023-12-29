Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.57. 105,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

