Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HERD traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

