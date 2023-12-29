Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Boosted by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 182,087 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.19. 2,826,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

