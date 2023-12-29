Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

COWZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.19. 2,826,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

