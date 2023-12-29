Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Trading Down 0.4%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Paycore Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.
Paycore Minerals Company Profile
Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
