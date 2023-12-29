Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 2.1% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 704,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,277,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 23.0% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 200,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 676,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

