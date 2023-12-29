Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 1,985 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 23.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.08 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

