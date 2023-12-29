Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,488 shares during the period. Match Group makes up 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned about 0.13% of Match Group worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
