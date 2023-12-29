Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,502 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 2.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE BUD opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

