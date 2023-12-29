Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,900 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 960,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Peraso Stock Up 6.8 %

Peraso stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Peraso shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Peraso ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 110.29% and a negative net margin of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peraso by 811.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peraso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

