Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of SPX Technologies worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 157.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

