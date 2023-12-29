Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of GMS worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 1.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at $2,664,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $2,764,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.78.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

