Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Adtalem Global Education worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

