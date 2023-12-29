Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,464 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Avantor worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.08 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.