Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $37,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $509.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $513.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.66 and a 200 day moving average of $403.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.