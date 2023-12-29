Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,175 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Essent Group worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,728,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

