Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.05 Million Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $65.47 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. Analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

