Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $219.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $222.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

