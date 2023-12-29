Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nutanix worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,720. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $47.64 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

